Transcript for Testimony begins in Chauvin murder trial

Protesters marching in the street at Minneapolis late Monday demanding police accountability had a deep to of the dared show than murder trial. This community has been living with this the daily police have increased security here in Minneapolis National Guard is on the scene protecting this courthouse. But demonstrators are being allowed to hit the streets as they demand justice. The prosecution beginning opening statements saying the case is only about one rogue officer mr. Beers shopper. You treat respect. When used excessive. And unreasonable force. Upon providing. I'm mr. George Ford. Prosecutors say shielding calls George Floyd's death when he press is mean to Floyd's neck during an arrest over counterfeit twenty dollar bill. You'll learn that he was well aware this before it was unarmed. Rim is reported had not threatened anyone. That mr. Florio with and handcuffs the prosecutor then preparing jurors that infamous video brawl and edited showing Floyd on the ground crying out that he couldn't breed. Ultimately losing consciousness. Children's attorney was up next. He moved ahead without acknowledging the horror of what the jury had just seen. Common sense tells you that there are always two sides to a story and that's what this case is ultimately opted to borrow evidence of this case. I guess I'm surprised the defense attorney Aric Nelson didn't say something along the lines. That tape it's hard to each. Because I think anyone watching that president emotional response to that. The defense argues Lloyd's death was caused by a combination of factors including cardiac arrhythmia as wells methamphetamine and fentanyl in the system. And they say showman was following his training after Floyd resisted arrest. You'll see not three Minneapolis police officers could not overcome the strength of mr. Ford. Mr. showman stance five foot 9140. Pounds. Mr. Floyd to 63. Weighs 223. Pounds. The defense also arguing the crowd of bystanders on the street threatened officers distracting them from Floyd condition. The prosecutor Dan calling the first witness 911 dispatcher at Jenna scurry who watched the scene play out live on the city camera. You can call me if you're lucky I don't know if they have you are cannot they got something out of the back at that spot and all of them can't understand. So I don't know of any Stuart. Scary testified officers painfully down for so long she thought the video feed from the Cameron frozen. My instincts were telling me that something from something. Does not ready to I don't know what it is but something must agree. Also testifying Donald Williams who was on the street that day Williams who's trained in mixed martial arts said he told show being what he was doing was a deadly move call the blood choke. He looked at very positive mood to sometime moved movies and then ours did and well city announces. Now Williams will be back on the stand when trial resumes this morning. The trial was expected to last four weeks.

