Transcript for Testimony in impeachment probe reveals concerns over Giuliani

We begin with breaking news concerning the impeachment investigation and president Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani according to the New York Times former national security advisor John Bolton warrant White House lawyers about Giuliani's effort. To get Ukraine to investigate president pumps political rivals calling Giuliani a quote hand grenade who's going to blow everybody out. The times says the warning from Bolton came to light yesterday during testimony from Fiona hill president trumps former advisor on Russia raising new questions. About Giuliani's role at the White House and abroad. This morning mute testimony in the impeachment investigation from a four more White House aide. Who says former national security advisor John Bolton was still concerned with a robe effort by president Trump's personal turning Rudy Giuliani and now acting chief of staff and make more beanie he told he needed to alert White House lawyers. They New York Times reports that aid with Fiona hill president trump. Former top advisor on Russia who gave that testimony about Balkans warning during her ten hours behind closed doors on Capitol Hill Monday. According to the times. Bolton told hill to inform lawyers that Giuliani and moving east efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrats could have legal implications. Reportedly saying I am not part of what ever drug deal Rudy and moving here cooking up. And cold and Giuliani a hand grenade who's going to blow everybody yup. It comes as the Wall Street Journal reports prosecutors are now seeking financial records connected to Giuliani's consulting work in Ukraine. And have begun talking to witnesses about Giuliani. Last week ABC news reported that authorities were looking at Giuliani's business relationship would let apartments and Igor Freeman. Who were all rested both for they could leave the country and charged with campaign finance violations. When reached Monday Giuliani stayed he had not been informed of any investigation. Rudy Giuliani has clearly been. A leading force for the administration in defining. A shadow foreign policy in Ukraine there was an official foreign policy which was attempting to counter corruption in Ukraine. But Republicans questioned the overall investigation all we kids hey is this to chairman shift. Just release the transcripts Fiona hill stepped down in July days both for the president's phone call with Ukraine's president which has become the center of the impeachment inquiry the New York Times also reports Bolton got into a heated exchange with gore in summer and a former trump donor who became ambassador to the European Union. Some land is set to testify before congress for a day he's expected to say that he's widely quoted text message. Insisting there was no quid pro quo between the White House in Ukraine was essentially dictated by president try. House Democrats now want to interviewed the white house budget director as they focus on how that military aid to Ukraine was withheld.

