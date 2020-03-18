Transcript for Testing for Covid-19

We've been over this for about it Alan L. It hit an eight constant stream of cars. As long lines form a core a virus testing sites across the country. It seems professional athletes are having no trouble getting their results the Brooklyn nets announced four players have tested positive for the virus. Including superstar Kevin Durant who recently signed a 164. Million dollar contract. The nets say every player was tested after returning from San Francisco last week ESPN reports the team used a private company and paid for the test out of pocket. The lakers also reportedly have plans to test all of their players you're governor Andrew Cuomo was asked why MBA players have been able to get tested. Amid strict guy lines and widespread shortages. I know that we have a health care system where those with means. And joined much better care than those without but that this seems. Really obscene. If you fit the protocol you can get a test you don't want to fit the protocol. Fever been to a country that had an outbreak. Been in the company of someone who tested positive. You fit the protocol you can get to test. New York City mayor build a blog the year which human nets players a speedy recovery but adding with all due respect in entire NBA team should not get tested for Kobe in nineteen. While other critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy book for the sick. It harder. For veterans to get tested than NBA players. All know I don't think so we just haven't had the search. That. The rest of the country his head now that may be an anomaly so we will be we're continuing to ramp up our supplies. In the event that we do get that search. The White House plans to set up 47 drive through testing facilities in twelve states but officials have not said windows sites will be up and running at this Dallas location patients in a negative flew as strep throat test. Or evidence of contact with a confirmed corona virus case in order to get attached. And at two testing sites and Ohio doctors had to turn cars away. After reaching capacity in just. Hours there were 400 cars in line yesterday when they had the teams stopped taking need new patients. And look at this in Alabama a doctor had to direct traffic at one testing site in Maryland car inspections. On hold because he misses stations are being converted into testing. Sites just incredible that we're seeing this in earliest Kana.

