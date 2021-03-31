Transcript for Testy testimony in Chauvin trial

This morning in day two of the dairy showed in trial the eyes and ears of bystanders on display keep track herded mom. Yeah Katie Darnell the eighteen year old who filmed those harrowing last minutes of George Floyd's life taking the stand is seamless. Paid news. And he knew it would prevent. The day featured testimony from several bystander tour at the scene. First Donald Williams the mixed martial artist telling jurors he felt he just witnessed the murder throughout day to several miners are offering testimony. My hands I hadn't gotten more remarkably thin. The biggest moment of the day Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hinton who was off duty at the time of the incident. I literally locked. But probably nothing not pick appalled and not do anything if they don't man and I am afraid that I felt. Her testimony became argumentative to defense attorney Aric Nelson pressed her if she would have been distracted from fighting a fire herself with the crowd showed up. Suggestions show been was distract you from bystanders preventing him from noticing Floyd rapidly deteriorating condition. And would you describe other people's containers. Outside work and experience and I I don't know if you've seen anybody you'll notice of saying no matter who fill. They have the right question your job is doing so I was fishing and I will determine when their answers. Okay. And so do not argue that the courts do not our youth council answer the questions do not volunteer information that is not requested. Now the judge ended the day halfway through Hanson's testimony and she'll be back in court today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.