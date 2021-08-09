Transcript for Texas abortion law fallout

In now to Texas where new comments from the governor about the State's new abortion bad. Have ignited a firestorm at issue is the abortion laws lack of an exception for rape victims. This morning growing backlash over how the governor of Texas is defending the State's new abortion law which makes no exception for rape or incest I kind govern Abbott's comments to Scott saying during a signing ceremony Tuesday in new voting restrictions. A reporter asked governor Greg Abbott about the new abortion law and its impact on reap big. Builds right. Is a crime. And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and aggressive M and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets. According to the FBI in two in nineteen more than 9000 rape incidents were reported in Texas only 11100 of them were committed by a stranger. Congresswoman Alexandria O 'cause you'll Cortez slamming governor Abbott last night for saying Texas will eliminate all rapists from the streets. Sorry just predators that are walking around the streets hadn't. They are people's uncle. Art teachers. They are the emerald friends. Governor avid has not called on lawmakers to take up any new rape prevention legislation. But he defended the abortion laws lack of exemption by saying rape victims we'll still have the chance to terminate their pregnancy. It provides at least six weeks. Four person. To be able to get an abortion. I'm sorry we have to break it down on winning a breakdown biology one one on national television. Nineteenth no one has informed him before in aren't like in his wife six weeks pregnant means to me sleep for your Peary and and two weeks later near puree and so you don't have six weeks. Meanwhile across the border Tuesday Mexico's Supreme Court ruled abortion is not a crime. Saying it's unconstitutional. To punish its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.