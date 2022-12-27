Texas governor defends busing migrants

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abott claims migrants who were dropped off in front of the vice president’s D.C. home on Christmas Eve “willingly chose to go.” ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

December 27, 2022

