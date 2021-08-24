Transcript for Texas hospitals overwhelmed with new COVID-19 cases

This morning this spiking -- cases is overwhelming more hospitals in Texas. Health care system in the Houston area has closed at 300 emergency rooms so that staff at those ER's can be transferred to other hospitals filling up with Kobe patients. This woman found the doors locked when she tried to get help for her daughter's ear condition. Little disheartening because the US ECB are coming you need help us close our home. The US is now averaging a 137000. Knew Coby cases per day the search fueled by the delta variant. Infecting unvaccinated people. But doctor Anthony doubt he says the country could get quote good control of the virus by spring of next year if vaccination rates improved but if we can get through. This winter and get really the majority overwhelming majority of denying the million people. Who have not been vaccinated vaccinated I hope we can start to get some good control in the spring. Of 20/20 two if we keep lingering. Without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated. This thing could linger on. Leading to the development of another variant the FDA Monday gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for people sixteen and older finding the vaccine is 91%. Effective in preventing cove it. Federal authorities believe full approval will reassure some 85 million Americans eligible for the shot who were still unvaccinated. To get it is a big deal to get the FDA seal of approval because the FDA takes its time to it'll look at safety and effectiveness. FDA approval also paves the way. For more vaccine mandates almost immediately after the announcement. President Biden made the shot mandatory for active duty troops in New York City issued a mandate for school employees without the option for weekly testing instead. Meanwhile Pfizer CEO says the company is developing a vaccine that targets the delta the area. But he said he does not think it will be needed because the current vaccine is so affected. Dan Lieberman ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.