Transcript for Texas and Louisiana brace for Tropical Storm Laura

Now the other big story this morning tropical storm Laura is gaining strength is expected to be at least a category two hurricane. And it makes landfall along the Texas Louisiana coast tomorrow night. Up to fifteen inches of rain are possible. From the storm surge could top. Ten feet. Nursing homes in Galveston are being evacuated and a hurricane watch. Was gest has just been issued for Houston Red Cross officials say there working to have shelters available. As they face the double threat of a hurricane during a pandemic. This morning bracing for the worst. This is going to be a very large. Very powerful. Storm. Laura building speed in strength as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast you're talking about winds sustained winds. A hundred miles an hour 210 miles per hour the storm visible from the International Space Station on its current track. We can anticipate tropical storm winds all the way from Baton Rouge Houston. Officials in Texas Louisiana and Mississippi urging millions super appear for landfall. Mean how I ain't from the wind. And we run from storm surge. In Louisiana all walls of sandbags are growing ahead of the storm. Lines of boats trailers and cars lining up behind flood barriers and as ABC's rob Marciano tells us New Orleans has added a new precaution. There's this wall new since Katrina is just east this city and protects it from any sort of storm surge. It is a massive 26 feet high and nearly two miles across. All of sure. Oil and gas companies are evacuating employees from facilities and stopping production a move that may drive up prices. And in Texas areas are under mandatory evacuations starting today. You're looking at. Get up four foot tide just a four foot tide hits the seawall. Now that the threat of back to back hurricanes has dissipated for May need to preparations he'll run of the mill. As I'm staying in Louisiana we never had it sap. But officials warn anyone in the storm's path to stay vigilant. This is not Harvey this is not an old this is not Alison. This is floor. Every storm is different.

