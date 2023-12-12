Texas Supreme Court rejects emergency abortion

Lawyers for the woman who brought the case say she's left the state to obtain the procedure "due to the ongoing deterioration" of her health. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally reports.

December 12, 2023

