Transcript for Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005

Holiday rush. Is under way Thanksgiving travel this year are expected to be the busiest since 2005. With gas prices dropping 24 cents in the last month. More drivers are packing onto the roads bits. Was a traffic nightmare and Southern California last night and the weather radar is mostly quiet but look at the wind chills expected tomorrow. As a blast of Arctic air sweeps across the midwest and into the northeast. As zero in Boston just in time for the holiday. From the roads. To the rails and. Everywhere in between other train tickets were sold out already the Thanksgiving travel season is in full swing at left like to land to go to the airport I wanted to. Get there as soon as possible. Travelers getting out early ahead of Arctic air that will make this Thanksgiving among the coldest on record for millions overnight freeways were already backed up for miles. Like here in Los Angeles. More than 48 million drivers expected to hit the road this week the busiest Thanksgiving in more than a decade. Even trains will be packed crowd swarming Union Station in the nation's capital. And Amtrak expects more than 750000. Passengers the next few days. And if you're flying you'll be joined by nearly three million people flying today alone. Luckily airlines anticipating the rush adding more available seats on flights. Increasing TSA staffing. A thirty -- and opening up restricted airspace to commercial flights to handle the surge but for some in California the crowds are the least of their worries smoke from those massive wildfires. Making visibility so low it grounding flights in San Francisco. Back on the East Coast preparations are underway for the frigid and windy conditions expected at tomorrow's Macy's parade. Those famous balloons won't fly if Wentz top 23 miles an hour. Each balloon has its own supervisor. Working with police to determine if it's safe to fly and this year and new security measure. Along the parade route specially trained dogs to sniff out explosives. Joining the thousands of officers on the streets and rooftops protecting the expected three and a half million spectators this. Going to be a very safe place to be so encourage everybody despite the anticipated cold weather to come down see the balloons and and have a great time. Other than the cold in the east and some rain along the West Coast the weather books mostly quiet today.

