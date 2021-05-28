Transcript for Tiger Woods breaks his silence

A next Tiger Woods breaking his silence about his recovery from a car accident would says the rehab to fix his leg is like nothing he's ever done before. Three months after the crash that nearly took his life golf legend Tiger Woods speaking out about his recovery. Telling golf digest quote by physical therapy has been keeping me busy I do my routines every day and focus on my number one goal right now walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time. Woods is rehabilitation has been focused on strengthening his right leg. Which suffered severe injuries are required emergency surgery after he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Los Angeles and crashed into a treat at over seventy miles per hour. Woods was found not to have been impaired and no charges were brought against him woods has rarely been seen in public. As he recovers last month he posted this picture on NC grams showing the five time green jacket winner on crutches a boot covering most of his right leg woods is no shrink her to rehab. Having had a combined ten surgeries on his back and left me over the course of his career but the whole favors saying quote this has been an entirely different animal I understand more of the rehab process is because my past injuries. But this was more painful than anything I have ever experience when asked about his hopes to play golf again in the future the fifteen time major winner had no comment. And it's still unclear whether additional procedures will be necessary or if woods can expect to regain full strength in its lack.

