TikTok buyers lining up

A former Trump administration official is among those interested in the app, which analysts say could fetch $100 billion if a House bill becomes law and TikTok is sold. ABC News’ Em Nguyen reports.

March 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live