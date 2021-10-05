Transcript for Times Square shooting

We're now hearing from a Rhode Island tourists who along with her two year old daughter survived a shooting in Times Square this weekend another child was also involved in the terrifying OG ordeal. Caught on camera being rushed to an ambulance after being shot. This morning police are looking for this man identified as fair con Mohammed. They say he was trying issued his brother after an argument in the middle of Times Square when three innocent bystanders including a child were shot. So please sir screen ten hours night and Schoen. Zero I don't lot of our. Wendy member now was visiting Times Square with her family would just before 5 PM she heard two men arguing. Sensing the dispute might turn violent she told her family to bond inside a stork moments later shots ring out. The grab scene here running from the gunfire. A bullet shrug mad were not in her thigh but she managed to handle for two year old daughter before collapsing. I was able to rule ready like I expect steps. And I hope I love to take that they each run irony is I kept saying to my husband he speaks out at least which is my daughter. Mag or not is now recovering at home her daughter was not hurt but another woman was shot in the foot. And a four year old girl in the crowd was shot in the calf that four year old can be seen in this video. Being carried by a police officer who was rushing to an ambulance for help Mac or not was in that same ambulance. And saw that girl being carried in. It was running and crying. His and the closing at an aircraft what is occurring. That officer is Alyssa Vogel herself a mother of a six month old. She describes a girl as the strongest little girl she's ever seen. The girl needed surgery but will be okay if police say the suspect is an illegal vendor in the area.

