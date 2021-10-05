-
Now Playing: Cop carries injured girl to safety after Times Square shooting
-
Now Playing: 6 people dead including alleged gunman after mass shooting in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Melinda Gates reportedly began divorce discussions back in 2019
-
Now Playing: Parents of American found guilty of murder in Italy speak out
-
Now Playing: Cyberattack forces shutdown of major gas pipeline
-
Now Playing: Survey looks at cash incentive for vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Kentucky Derby winner tests positive for banned substance
-
Now Playing: Severe weather on the move through the Great Plains, South
-
Now Playing: A rescue dog had quite the adventure
-
Now Playing: Cyberattack forces shutdown of major US gas pipeline
-
Now Playing: CDC to weigh changing indoor mask rules
-
Now Playing: US Navy seizes shipment of illicit weapons in North Arabian Sea
-
Now Playing: Officers search for answers after truck plows through police station in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: Huge waterspout spotted at Jersey shore
-
Now Playing: 7 shot and killed at birthday party in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Shooting, fire in Baltimore leaves 4 dead, 1 injured
-
Now Playing: Kentucky Derby winner fails drug test: Trainer