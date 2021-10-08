Transcript for Toddler storms pro soccer field

As any Ted Lazio fan knows. But take a look at the bottom left hand side of your screen. That's not Denny Rojas it's a two year old super fan crashing the predicts and that's his mom hot on his heels this video racking up nearly eight million views since it was posted just two days ago Morgan Tucker says her son's Natick was enjoying the FCC and see game in Ohio. Against Orlando. Here's how does eating some cop or iron. Enjoy NN until about seventy minutes did say Dick wasn't thrilled when game play switched to the far end of the field. So he went under the Gainey. And our Alley at a Abbott's they're out mad. That I had a hot and ready gay and I. My sister run out there and get them photojournalist Sam Green capturing state XP breakaway on camera. The two year old grinning ear to ear even after mom caught up with him last lap contact what was going to your. Artist India adrenaline wears sell my I don't remember I had a hour and when I got back. I under the gates' daily yeah I know you hurtled out light. Natick and mom making it back to their seats to enjoy the rest of the game. Security came up rule and I was a little retirement. So. And there like nano we want to make sure like Europe tag. Thankfully no one injured everybody whizzed searing. Clap gain right ale is insane. And deeper like. I ain't me it. And we get our direct. Still what's next for Natick and start my soccer story. So we had already talked rat the only player in his league has experience on an MLS. Actual PR urged air or Sherry he is coming out. Morgan says she can't wait till date X a little older and can truly appreciate this wild story for now the little guy is thrilled. He was given big game ball after that stellar performance on the field you guys Deborah deserves legal exotic never mop I I was. It is that most of them should be recruited they got some speed so ways she just like slid it. But like it was that she is going into second base and this swooped him up. Aria and the big cracks me up he is laughing a halt to bring her security be cool about it might say like a regular check them kid me Germany India whose hand. Regardless. It is one of the bombs inside a black.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.