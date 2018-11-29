Transcript for Town threatens to shut down man's Christmas lights

But another holiday light display is igniting controversy in the neighborhood in New Jersey for fifteen years it proves it daily has put out a multimedia show that's attracted hundreds of spectators. But that apparently is at the heart of the dispute between the family and their township. It's but not everyone is smiling in old bridge New Jersey which is threatening to shut down Thomas and crazies they holiday light displays. He and his wife Chris have been told they'll have to fork over thousands of dollars and not wait for security. At town shut them down. They're asking me to pay for the police. At approximately 2000 dollars a night and they want needed plus people it is now so they don't have to worry so people won't park on the road and that's totally wrong. Old bridge officials say police last year received many complaints about the traffic congestion caused by a proves he's display. In the increase crowds and parked cars compromise public safety. You prove he's have been putting on their display for fifteen years. It includes more than 70000. Lights synchronized to music a pretty says there's never been any problems in years past but this year. He's blaming a couple of neighbors that he says started complaining to the town. And now he says the mayor is playing politics. This could have been taking care of many months ago and then they decide to think they tried to strong army in October. It's knowing that I wasn't gonna have a lot of time to do attitude they tried to do stipulations with this and that and everything else like that. Still approve the insists he's not paying a dime for anything he's hired a lawyer he knows his rights and he says this year the show will go line. Julian smiles and and that's what's and that's what the Christmas holiday is all about. And Helen Henry the mayor of old bridge New Jersey tell ABC news overnight that quote. There's a lot of misinformation out there all are trying to do is make sure the event is safe. So that's it that's what that her.

