Transcript for Trial for Paul Manafort starts today

We begin with president trumps former campaign chairman facing a federal judge jury selection gets underway today in palm and a forwards. Fraud trial the charges involve his business dealings. And are not related to the trump campaign forget that the case will offer a glimpse into the special counsel Robert Muller's and run investigation. ABC's Stephanie around us has the details from Washington good mining Stephanie. K rooming and good morning just as Paul metaphor president drugs former campaign chairman heads to court today. Comes lawyer affording Giuliani is being written very vocal about his dual approach to collusion between Russia and the president. Today president trounced former campaign chairman Paul man a fort heads to court. His criminal trial is the first come at a special counsel Robert Muller's investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election. And Paul man afford has done an amazing job met a fort faces eighteen counts of financial crimes the trial will focus mainly on that. But he won't likely be asked about his involvement in the president's campaign. Are there any ties between mr. trump you or your campaign and prove his regime. Though there are not it's absurd. In those who face to it. Collusion or Russia may not come up during the trial however it will give us an inside look. At some of the the president's lawyer says manna for knows nothing he has no information. Incriminating but the president I know that for a fact. On the same day Giuliani also send hits it doesn't matter if the president colluded. Here's why may I mentioned Milliken and the federal coach trying to find collusion. As a crime but back in April James combing the FBI director trump fired told CNN wild collusion isn't a crime. The question that we would look at as a counter intelligence agency is or any Americans conspiring. Which is it's crime defined by the US code with a foreign government. Giuliani is whole new approach to collusion comes amid reports that trumps former attorney Michael Cohen. Is willing to sit down and speak with Robert Mueller remain at tennis factory. Mariners up and a promise that throws and expect to the last several weeks thank you.

