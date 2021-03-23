Transcript for $3 trillion spending plan

Then next to big priority for the White House after that massive one point nine trillion dollar Cota to believe packaged. Testing congress earlier this month. And now White House officials are getting ready to present president Biden would this combined three trillion dollars in spending so it will be for infrastructure like roads airports schools and clean energy programs. The other finding will be for a series of other domestic priorities which could include everything from universal prekindergarten intent. Free community college to a national paid leave program. And it's all of those umbrella of the president's build back better program. Which you might remember he discussed on the campaign trail to rebuild after this pandemic and because the size and the scope of this plan would be historic. Administration officials are expected to divine the proposal into two separate bills. And sources were telling us. The are insisting that we're in the early stages of this plan which will face fierce opposition among Republicans on Capitol Hill the White House was to pay for it. Would tax increases on corporations and the wealthy the question this morning it's what do Democrats will be able to move those planned through the house and the senate. All won their own as they did with a Covert relief package of course will be watching as that plays out here on Capitol Hill.

