Transcript for Tropical Storm Imelda slams Texas

Good Wednesday morning everyone I'm gonna move. And I'm none of those around the end burgeoning Norman. We begin with breaking news life threatening floods in Texas a tropical storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and within one hour is slammed into the Texas coast and now the remnants of tropical storm and meld are dumping torrential rain in the Houston area. The National Weather Service says Oak Creek in the city. Is close to overflowing its banks. There's a growing concern in the areas devastated by hurricane Harvey two years ago. Overnight torrential downpours and powerful winds slamming the Texas Gulf Coast. Hours after Melba made landfall. What's left of the tropical storm is moving in when this morning and threatening to dump more than a foot of rain in just a matter of hours. Some areas could see fifteen inches. That's going to be aggressive that way in the way of rain we knew there was a lot of rain coming with the now we're going to be watching from Beaumont over into Louisiana. Back to bay city Texas City could see up to a foot or more of rain. The National Weather Service says the Turkey creek in southeast Houston is dangerously close to overflowing its paint. Jessica Willey with our Houston station was there overnight. We have had this a steady rain for hours now they're just about two feet beef between. The top of the water and the bottom of the bridge these creeks and buy use are filling up down here in the suburbs. Emergency officials are warming up these new high water vehicles which sits several feet above the ground. Before all we had in the county to do this. Let's dump trucks. The county purchased to the rescue trucks after hurricane Harvey which dumped more than 34 inches of rain on the area two years ago. Causing disastrous flooding in cleanly dozens of lives. Out of none of the years ago here. Hopefully we'll get him back up again. And I think it.

