Trump agrees to Sept. 10 debate

Vice President Harris’s campaign says all future debates with the former president are contingent upon him showing up for the scheduled debate. ABC News’ Perry Russom reports.

August 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live