Transcript for Trump asserts executive privilege over Mueller report

We begin with the battle lines being drawn in Washington what leading Democrat is now calling it a constitutional. Crisis. Than a trump is now asserted executive privilege over the entire mullah report meanwhile at a rally in Florida last night. Drop ignited controversy for his responsibly someone in the Krause suggested migrants crossing the border should be shot. In the meantime the president's son Doug junior is back in the headlines again ABC's driver all has all the details from Washington. Trevor busy morning Oreo. I really truly good morning today Kenneth good to be with you it really does seem to be getting more heated by the day in the wake of the mole report we have both sides of the aisle accusing the other. A severely pushing or even violating what they're legally allowed to do. The battle for the full mullah report ratcheting up even higher president trump asserting executive privilege over the report Wednesday and blasting Democrats at a Florida campaign rally. After doing is not being. Now television now the Democrats as and we want far. The president's comments come as his son Donald Trump junior is subpoena added a surprising move by the Republican led Senate Intelligence Committee they want to question him again the following his involvement in that trump tower meeting with a Russian lawyer the war between the White House and congressional Democrats now reaching a boiling point as the House Judiciary Committee votes to advance the contempt resolution against attorney general William Barr for refusing to hand over the un redacted report. Chairman Jerry Nadler says we're in a constitutional. Crisis. They are stonewalling the American people from all information. And this cannot be the White House accusing Nadler of a blatant abuse of power the president's assertion of executive privilege blocking Democrats from giving the on redacted Muller reports. And Republicans saying the continued investigation is about protecting themselves I think it's all about trying to destroy bill Barr because Democrats are nervous he's going to get to the bottom of everything high ranking Democrats including speaker Nancy Pelosi say this is the latest action in a pattern of obstruction from the president. Every single day the president. Is making a case. He's an he's becoming self impeachable. Meanwhile another moment at last night's trumped Bradley is in the spotlight this morning at this moment your president trump. Asked how the west can stop migrants from crossing the border someone in the crowd responding shoot them. President then pausing but not condemning the remark what how. Are used up these people. You can't this is a. At solely. And handle you can get away over that's. Moving forward the battles over that releasing the full hundred active Moeller reported and holding the attorney general in contempt. We'll bolts likely be resolved in court today can affect the our thanks to you Trevor in DC this morning.

