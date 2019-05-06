Transcript for Trump to attend ceremony for the 75th anniversary of D-Day

This morning president trump is wrapping up his three day state visit to the UK by marking the 75 anniversary of he'll attend ceremonies with Queen Elizabeth in more than a dozen other world leaders at falls a day that was packed with pageantry. And some protests ABC string a Marshall has more on what's ahead today Serena good morning. Today good morning and the president's trip to London wasn't without some controversy but also had a lot of pomp and circumstance but today is all about commemorating. As president drum prepares to depart Lund then it's the greatest. Alliance. The world. Has ever known and got special relationship between the two countries on full display. Dialing back past criticism mum not shying away from British politics. And brags that it. I would of sued and settled may be. Perhaps you won't be given the credit did you deserve. But it was also not without controversy. Continuing hitting London mayor Sadiq kind. He's done a poor job he spat had played out on Twitter they're diametrically opposed positions also seen on the streets of London. When he fled told diaper clad trump the baby blimp flying but the president overnight on Twitter writing. I kept hearing that there'd be massive rallies against me in the UK it was quite the opposite the big crowds. Were those that gathered in support of the USA and to me. But today politics is second and the agenda focused on commemorating. ABC's David mere hearing the stories from that day 75 years ago. It was say how did you get all that boat going on the beach. Or drop had to be done and somebody had that there. We're did it. More than 300 veterans planned to be at today's ceremony marking the June 6 operation took allied troops across the English Channel to the beaches and German occupied France. The president has to those pages in Normandy tomorrow but first at today's events he will be meeting with veterans of and Serena Marshall in Washington think you.

