Transcript for Trump and Biden trade jabs with election 8 weeks away

Now to the race for the White House Election Day is eight weeks from today president trump is attacking democratic nominee Joseph Biden calling him. We'll quote stupid person. While Biden is calling the president downright un American. Or is alleged comments about fallen US soldiers. ABC's faith a Blu-ray has the latest from Washington fate good morning. Good morning can at ten Nile now we are now in the final stretch of the campaign season and both candidates are on the attack. The president Donald Trump delivering an insult field campaign stump speech from the enormous sense of the white house on Labor Day and Biden's a stupid person. Stepping up attacks on his political rival Joseph bind it. As he announced yet another big surprise on the way. In the fight for code in nineteen vaccines we're gonna have as a vaccine various maybe even before a very special day on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. Biting hitting package fronts and handling of the pandemic in another guts to take on October through the white flag and commenting on whether he would take quickly produced vaccine. Only if it was completely transparent. And other experts in the country could look at it at a small socially distant gathering. Biden telling union supporters he not trump would be better at digging in the US and of the slumped economy. But he only extend the way of us getting for people will be a position rent actually have. The Berlin making decent wage is to make sure that we. Remove the guy who's there right now. Joseph Biden that radical. Socialist Democrats. Would immediately collapse the. Economy both candidates are still talking about those bombshell allegations published in the alien to magazine last Thursday. Accusing trump of disparaging service members wounded and killed at war. Biden taking it personal reference in his late son Bo who served in Iraq charter something's. My goal wasn't a loser. For a sucker the president still blasting the Atlantic p.s at the quote phony made up story and then saying this about the current military leadership. I'm not saying the military is in love with me to soldiers. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to. Do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else they happy. And the president heads to Winston-Salem North Carolina today where the GOP. Cheer and that county is urging trump to Wear a mask when he or rise for his airport rally adding quote. There is no excuse Mona Kenneth. ABC's newest correspondent faith and we'll be there live in Washington thank you and welcome.

