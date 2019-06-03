Transcript for Trump declines House committee request

The white tells not complying refusing to provide the house oversight committee any information about whether president trump ordered the descent and non jury Kushner be granted top secret security clearance. Against the recommendation of intelligence officials. Congress has an independent. Responsibility. And very someone to do oversight. The white dozens cold air requests overly intrusive. And standoff over internal memos which according to the New York Times were written by chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don began. Urging against the clearance the president ordering to be given anyway. And CNN now reporting he also pushed for his daughter of on the trump to also get clearance. Those memos contradicting previous statements like. This the president had no involvement pertaining to my Claire into my husband's Clarence zero. The president is not responding to questions about those security clearance says instead lashing out at Democrats and their sweeping new investigations. It's a disgrace it's a disgrace to our country they just say presidential harassment. But that's okay. The Judiciary Committee demanding documents from 81 current and former drug administration officials his gambling and related companies. Has to be a check on the executive investigating everything from sit down with Vladimir Putin to that trump tower meeting and even whether the trump family are profiting from the presidency.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.