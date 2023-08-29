Trump co-defendant seeks change of venue

Trump's former chief of staff has made the case to move his election interference case to federal court. Meanwhile, a trial date has been set for Trump in a different case.

August 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live