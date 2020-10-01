Transcript for Trump defends killing of top Iranian general

And we turn now to president trump defending his decision to authorize the deadly drone strike that killed a top a Ronnie in general. He used his first campaign rally of the year last night to blast the Iran in general has a bloodthirsty terrorists. With plotting to attack US embassies in Baghdad and beyond. He also took aim at house lawmakers who have voted to limit his war powers. ABC's mega tempers in its you're more mega good morning. Good morning today Kenneth a week after president trump ordered the attack on costs and still money he's now offering a new reason for killing hand. At his first rally since ordering that fatal drone strike against cost him still Amani president trump saint. The are running commander was planning attacks on multiple US embassies. He was looking very seriously. At our embassies and not just the embassy in Baghdad. But we stopped them and we stopped him quickly and we stopped him cold. And secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Fox News echoing the president's remarks. No doubt that there were serious and imminent attacks that were being plotted by custom solo money. We don't know precisely when and we don't know precisely where but it was real. But several senators briefed on the intelligence say there was no mention oval plot to bomb an embassy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying the president's actions endangered US service members and diplomats. The president to sell I am formally by reading my tweets no that's not good relationship. That our founders had in mind. That's one of the reasons house Democrats and some Republicans approved a resolution requiring the president to get congressional approval. For any future military action against Iran. That lasts longer than thirty days. But is this body that needs to make that decision and the United States that it. The White House calling the war powers resolution quote ridiculous and completely misguided. Would you go to congress to take further military action against a wrong would you seek congressional it would all depend on the circumstance I don't have to and you shouldn't have to be able as yet to make split second decisions sometimes sometimes. Yet the move very very quickly John. And on Thursday in a Ronnie in general threatened more attacks by proxy forces in Iraq Levin on Yemen and Afghanistan. The drug administration says United States remains ready adding the regime still poses a very real threat. Today it's not right Megan thank you.

