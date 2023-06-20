Trump defends statements on audio recording

Prosecutors say the former president is heard on audio showing what he called “secret information” to guests at his golf club. ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi has Trump’s new response to those claims.

June 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live