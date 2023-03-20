Trump indictment imminent?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is urging supporters not to protest if former President Donald Trump is indicted, after Trump said he could be arrested this week. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more.

March 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live