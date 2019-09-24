Transcript for Trump insists he did nothing wrong in phone call with Ukraine president

We begin with several developments overnight and the scandal surrounding a phone call between president trump. And the president of Ukraine. At issue is whether president trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joseph Biden in exchange for US military aid. He denies that claim and calls us another witch hunt meanwhile overnight new details emerge about the timeline including when not military aid was put on hold. ABC's NFL Lockwood Tara has the latest from Washington where Democrats are meeting today to discuss impeachment. And as good morning. Good morning god will the president remains defiant acknowledging he did talk about Joseph Biden in his conversations with the Ukrainian president. But denying there was any kind of quid pro quo. As president jumped you're sent to addressed the United Nations General Assembly today. He's still pushing back on that Wall Street Journal report Tuesday Democrat which here we go again insisting he did nothing wrong I repeatedly asking Ukrainian president's Lansky to investigate his campaign rival Joseph Biden act. After it's kind of that call the drug administration was withholding 250. Million dollars an AT Ukraine. That congress had already approved now the Washington Post reports strug ordered staffers to freeze that aid. Just days before his conversation with the Len ski drug denies there was any quid pro quo. I did not make a statement. That you have to do this or not to give you any I wouldn't do that I wouldn't do that. Minutes later I put no pressure on them whatsoever Goodell. I think it would probably possibly have been OK I did but I didn't I didn't put any pressure on them whatsoever. He mentioned Vice President Biden and his son in the context of us wanting to see them honest government that's exactly what the American taxpayer would expect. Back in Washington Republicans have been mostly silent on the matter we don't know enough about it. But a steady trickle of house Democrats are now lining up to support impeachment. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinting at it. Threatening a whole new stage of investigation that the drug administration doesn't handover the whistle blowers complained to congress by Thursday. He may force us to go down this road and we may very well have crossed the rubicon here. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a closed door meeting this afternoon with members of her caucus. And later reports she's been quietly discussing with her allies whether it's time to impeach Geneen Kenneth. Matt drumbeat on impeachment appears to be getting louder and ask thank you.

