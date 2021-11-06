Transcript for Trump Justice Department bombshell

This morning ABC news has confirmed former president trumps Justice Department. Seized the communications data of at least two democratic members of congress and members of their family sources say prosecutors under attorney general Jeff Sessions subpoenaed apple for the data and 2018. According to New York Times the prosecutors were investigating who was leaking information about contacts trump associates had with Russian officials. This is just the latest in a series of revelations that are very troubling about the lengths to which this Justice Department went under president drop. Congressman Adam Schiff is one of the committee members whose data was ceased shocked on the one hand not priced on the other Schiff a vocal trump critic. Was then the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and overnight congressman Eric swallow welk confirmed he's the other committee member whose data was targeted. I'm not above the law just like no one else is above the law but to go after this many people. Boy that feels like a Donald Trump driven investigation and I don't have a lot of faith and his. Ability to fairly. Interpret late interpret the law sources also tell a. ABC news prosecutor subpoenaed communications data from aides and family members of shift in swallow well one of whom was a minor. According to the New York Times the data being seized resulted in no evidence connecting shift or swallow well to the leaks. But the times reports former attorney general bill bark revive the investigation when he took over the Justice Department. Argued billboards the second most aged person in the country. After Donald Trump and that's just Rupert. Our concessions have not commented on the reports but this morning shifts while wealth and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are demanding an investigation. There will be some serious. Pressure applied by democratic members of congress including a committee chairman all on the Justice Department to get to the bottom of how this happened in the first place. The Justice Department has not responded to our request for comment as for why this is coming out now apple was under a gag order until recently.

