Transcript for Former Trump physician claims president's medical record were raided

Your questions are being raised about president trumps medical care as his former doctor claims trump personally dictated that glowing bill of health he received before the election. The same doctor also says his office was raided by the president's staff and now he's scared. This morning an astonishing claim by the president's one time personal physician during the campaign doctor Harold Bornstein wrote in a letter that then candidate trump. Would be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency. And his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary. Bornstein now tell CNN that those words actually came from trump himself saying quote he dictated that whole letter. I just made it up as and when along Bornstein also claims his office was raided a month after president trump took office. Jewelry rage. Frightens. Santa his doctor says the president's longtime personal bodyguard a lawyer at the Trump Organization and a third man came to his office and took the only copy of trumps a medical records. After the doctor told the New York Times trump took the drug Propecia to promote hair growth. I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal about a drug business to grow and grow his hair which seem to be so important. This certainly is not a breach of medical trust until somebody that they won't be shouldn't grow they had. The White House is not denying records were obtained from Weinsteins office. But they are adamant it was not a raid it would be a standard procedure for the president newly elected president. Medical records. Two you'd be in possession. The White House medical unit and that was what was taking places those records were being transferred over to the White House medically as requested. Corzine is now the second doctor connected to the president surrounded by controversy. Amounted to be 200 years old owner gets incredible genes the president's White House doctor Ronnie Jackson who also gave trump a glowing medical report. Withdrew his nomination to lead the V8 last week. Amid reports of heavy drinking on the job and allegedly passing out prescription sleep aid so readily he was nicknamed candy man. And new York law requires doctors to keep patient records for six years so this could become a legal issue. If it's proven that Bornstein office was unable to or fail to keep a copy. The president's records.

