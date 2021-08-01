Transcript for Trump under pressure to resign after Capitol breach

This morning president Trump's attempt to overturn the election appears to be over serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime. And a video posted online last night trump it knowledge his defeat for the first time. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue. To contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power. We're yeah. In his message thirty hours after a mob of his supporters stormed the capital. The president condemned the deadly right but also defended his response to those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction. You do not represent our country and to those who broke the laws you will I immediately deployed the National Guard. And federal loans for us to secure the building and expelled the intruders. But sources tell ABC news the president initially bro blocked efforts to call in the National Guard. Until White House officials intervene the president didn't name the group behind the attack and did not acknowledge criticism that he fueled the right. In this morning the New York Times reports a trump initially resisted taping the video but did agreed after the US attorney in Washington said that prosecutors looking into Wednesday's riot. Are looking at all actors including whether there was some sort of quote come me and in control. Critics claim the president incited violence with this statement Wednesday. Gonna walk down. To the capital. Because you'll never. Take back our country with the weakness you have to show strength and you have to be strong. At the same rally the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani called for trial by combat. In the meantime growing backlash from within the president's cabinet overnight education secretary Betty to boss resigning. Calling the capital siege an inflection point transportation secretary Elaine chow oh senate majority leader Mitch McConnell white also resigning. And former attorney general bill Barr calling trumps conduct. A betrayal of his office in supporters now there's a growing call to force trump out of office before his term ends in twelve days. Removing Donald as president is murder. He stopped. No responsibility. President the last two months since the election. He hasn't been dealing with the and they aren't even reading and golf game means spinning conspiracy theory. Former chief of staff John Kelly also supporting trash removal. And the editorial board at the Wall Street Journal calling on trumped to resign saying what he did was impeachable writing. When some in the crowd turned violent in occupy the capitol the president traveled in decline for far too long to call them off when he did speak. He chased his plea with election complaint. As for the president he hasn't been seen in public since the day of the right he spent Thursday at the White House awarding the medal of freedom to three golfers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.