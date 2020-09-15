Transcript for Trump rally prompts $3,000 fine

Overnight president jump on the campaign trail in Arizona. There was little social distancing and few of his supporters wore face man. This Jana virus was a big setback but now we're back to. Business. Is coming as the number of American lives lost to the cove in nineteen pandemic inches closer to 200000. The president facing fresh criticism for holding his first indoor rally in Nevada this weekend in defiance of regulations. The city of Henderson now a shooting at 3000 dollar fine to the venue that hosted the event. It comes as trump is intensifying his efforts to win over Latino voters blasting his democratic opponent. I've achieved gore for Hispanic Americans and 47 months. Then Joseph Biden has achieved in 47 years. Joseph Biden firing back. But admitting his poll numbers could be higher with that demographic. Much charred there hasn't got a higher. Meanwhile the president now dealing with the fallout over comments made by Michael Caputo a top official in the Department of Health and Human Services. Accusing scientists at the CDC of quote sedition and trying to undermine the president's. Cavuto under fire for pressuring scientists to change their weekly reports on Kobe evening teen. To better align with the president's optimistic claims and fresh audio from the president's interview with journalist Bob Woodward would show the president defending mishandling of the pan Dem make. But more focused on the economy. Nothing more that a good well I acted early. Pulls league affiliate thing antivirus. Totaling supersede the economy all sure the economy is doing. Look what plus sooners up market record. And house Democrats are now launching a probe into the politicization. Of those CDC science memos. Seeking the of voluntary testimony of seven DHS officials. Including Michael prepared out. And Xanana. This thing GO.

