Transcript for Trump seeks to make a deal with Iran

Breaking tonight president trump signaling a major u-turn in the showdown with Iran two days after calling off the military strike with minutes to spare. The president talking about Iran and the U.S. One day becoming quote best friends. A possible plan to quote make Iran great again. Those were his words. Before that can happen he says new sanctions are on the way. Here's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Saying he hopes to one day be best friends with Iran today from president trump a softer tone for one of America's greatest adversaries. If Iran wants to become a wealthy nation again, become a prosperous nation -- we'll call it let's make Iran great again. Does that make sense? Make Iran great again. Reporter: Just days ago the president said he believed that Iranian strike on an American drone may not have been intentional. I think it could have been somebody loose and stupid. Reporter: Today -- It was probably intentional as I said. Regardless they targeted something without a person in it, without a man or woman and certainly without anybody from the United States in it. So we want to be proportionate. Reporter: Tonight we're learning more about his abrupt decision to call off a retaliatory strike with minutes to spare. The president said he made the decision after receiving a more accurate count on casualties. They gave me a rough estimate earlier. I wanted a more accurate estimate. Everyone was saying I'm a war monger. Now they're saying I'm a dove. I think I'm neither if you want to know the truth. I'm a man with common sense. I didn't like the idea of them knowingly shooting down an unmanned drone and then we kill 150 people. I didn't like that. Reporter: The president consulted with competing voices and he ultimately went against the advice of his national security adviser, John Bolton. Do you have confidence in I do. I have John Bolton who I would definitely say is a hawk. I have other people on the other side of the equation. The only one that matters is me. I'll listen to everybody. Reporter: Now a friendly posture toward Iran and its people. In New York City we have a lot of Iranians. They're great people. They're very smart. They're very ambitious. They have tremendous -- they're high quality people. Cecelia joins me now in studio. We heard the president softening his tone on Iran and hours later tweeting he's going to I am position major additional sanctions. Yes, Tom. He said they're coming Monday. A top Iranian official called sanctions economic terrorism. He warned if you don't want war you shouldn't be thinking about sanctions. The president today said military action against Iran is still indeed on the table. Cecilia Vega, thank you. One more major headline involving president trump and another about face. One day before his I.C.E.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.