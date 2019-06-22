-
Now Playing: Trump explains his aborted missile strike on Iran
-
Now Playing: President Trump reverses on Iran strike
-
Now Playing: Trump calls off strike on Iran
-
Now Playing: Trump seeks to make a deal with Iran
-
Now Playing: Who is Boris Johnson?
-
Now Playing: American tourist dies in the Dominican Republic
-
Now Playing: Several airlines change flight routes after Iranian missile downs American drone
-
Now Playing: Another American tourist found dead in Dominican Republic
-
Now Playing: Hope Hicks testifies, NBA Raptors' celebrate first title win: The World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Crowds flock to Stonehenge for summer solstice
-
Now Playing: Bus drives through flooded street among floating cars
-
Now Playing: Iran shot down an unarmed and unmanned US drone: Officials
-
Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran
-
Now Playing: Stunning twist in Navy SEAL trial
-
Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran
-
Now Playing: What's next with Iran?
-
Now Playing: 2019 Paris Air Show
-
Now Playing: David Ortiz was not target of shooting