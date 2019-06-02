Transcript for Trump's 2nd State of the Union address

We begin with president trump declaring the state of the union is strong while calling for unity and bipartisanship as he faced a divided congress for the first time the president doubled down its push for border wall and warned about the risk of partisan investigations. Calling them ridiculous and claiming they could derail the economy the president also took credit for avoiding a war with North Korea and announced his second summit with can dilute. Will be later this month in Vietnam ABC's load across our Od. Good morning today good morning Kenneth the president went into his second State of the Union Address with eight low 37%. Approval rating. Largely due to that partial government shutdown and with his speech he gave no indication. Of avoiding another. Periodic chants of US senate. The president began his second State of the Union Address that sound so good. Largely sticking to script for an hour and a half the president delivered his message. To a divided congress with his greatest political adversary Nancy Pelosi over his shoulder. Together we can break decades. Of political stale today. Below sea and many other democratic female lawmakers sporting white. As an old to the suffrage movement. Several even erupting in cheer when presidents run celebrated the amount of women in congress. The president also garnering collective applause for his call and revenge politics we must reject. The politics of revenge. Resistance and retribution. But the conciliatory tone quickly dwindled soon after trump took aim. At the special counsel to Russia investigation actually there is going to be peace and legislation. There cannot be war. And investigation. And any hopes of new found unity came to a halt. As Strom maintained his hardline immigration stance in the face of another possible shutdown simply put. Walls who work at walls save lives. Offering the democratic rebuttal was former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams the shut down with the stunt. Engineered by the president of the United States but as she criticized the president sheet steel hope to find common ground as our. And president trump also claims that he wants people to comment to the US in the largest numbers ever. Legally but we found out that the president actually set the lowest cap in history. For the refugee assistance program. Janet Janet Kana and wrote all of this just nine days out from the February 15 deadline in another possible looming government shutdown mode I think you.

