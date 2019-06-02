-
Now Playing: State of the Union fact-checking and analysis
-
Now Playing: State of the Union: 7 lines to remember
-
Now Playing: Breaking down Trump's 2nd State of the Union key moments, surprises
-
Now Playing: Massive fire erupts in San Francisco
-
Now Playing: Virginia's political crisis keeps growing
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones'-inspired workout
-
Now Playing: Trump's 2nd State of the Union address
-
Now Playing: SOTU: The president's guest list
-
Now Playing: Roller disco workout
-
Now Playing: Dogs rescue owner having stroke
-
Now Playing: Virginia governor considers next steps
-
Now Playing: State of the Union address tonight
-
Now Playing: Deadly California plane crash
-
Now Playing: Virginia Governor faces pressure to resign
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers have 15 days to reach a deal on border security
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking cold spans from Midwest to Northeast
-
Now Playing: The healing power of snake massages
-
Now Playing: Intelligence officials contradict Trump
-
Now Playing: Record cold sweeps across U.S.
-
Now Playing: Cold weather survival tips