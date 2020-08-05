After one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets tested positive new questions about testing and exposure emerge amid the debate to reopen the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in some parts of the country as states attempt to get businesses to reopen.

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on what reopening will look like for the chain

Niccol speaks to “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang about whether the company will be forced to raise prices, and how they’re implementing new ways to keep customers and staff safe.