Transcript for Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 years later

Overnight a candlelight vigil in Tulsa Oklahoma honoring the victims of one of the worst cases. Of racial violence in American history. It's finally be an economics. Wow what our ancestors lived there. 100 years ago a mob of white men burned down tolls has Greenwood district a thriving economic hub known as black Wall Street. All after unproven allegations but a black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator. An estimated 300 black people were killed. Nearly 200 black owned businesses were destroyed no one was ever held accountable. Today president Biden visits Tulsa to meet with survivors like 107 year old flail the Fletcher she along with her parents and siblings flood the mob. And I hear this means that have lived through the mass good every day. Country may forgive this history but I cannot Fletcher testified in congress is part of a lawsuit against the city and others. Seeking to be paid the estimated one point eight million dollars. And property loss claims back then meanwhile some worry the effort to teach children about what happened here could be derailed. It took until 2019 for the state to require lessons on the tragedy to be included in history classes but now critics say a new bill signed by the governor could be sent back. The bill bans the teachings of so called critical race theory and public schools. The bill but we sign if you actually read it. It simply says that we are not going to. Say in our schools in Oklahoma that one race is superior to another race and I'm not gonna teach a first grader. Did just because of the color of their skin that third oppressor. Or somehow should feel guilty about something that happened a hundred years ago. This morning descendants of the Tulsa massacre victims have vowed to keep fighting for justice at the terrible like. And I think that hope perhaps. And violence also today president Biden is expected to announce plans to re invest in disadvantaged communities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.