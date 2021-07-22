Transcript for Uptick in COVID-19 cases called ‘summer surge’

Doctors are calling the leaders uptick in corona virus cases this summer surge coming three weeks after the July 4 holiday new cases have tripled in the last month to more than 35000 per day especially in hot spots like Florida and Missouri thinks of the highly contagious delta variant. And although still rare there are new reports of deaths from the breakthrough infections when fully vaccinated people get the virus. Out of the 159. Million fully vaccinated Americans more than 5400 people have been hospitalized or died from cove it. 75%. Of them were over the age of 65. We think probably people who are much older people who may have immune problems are there on medicines to weaken their immune system. Media at higher risk the Health Department and El Paso, Texas has announced seven covad related deaths in the last two weeks among people who were fully vaccinated. Officials say all had suffered from underlying health conditions these people. What generally older adults with preexisting chronic conditions. We do know that out of the 160 million vaccinations are given already. You know we're seeing very very rare and few cases of these breakthrough. Infectious. It comes as federal authorities investigate a spike in infections and deaths. Its senior facilities in Colorado. According to the Associated Press investigators found many of the nursing home workers in hard hit areas were not vaccinated. No one check to go through soak it. Real Amanda bind born of Jacksonville Florida says she now has second thoughts about not getting vaccinated the twenty year old father died from Colvin last month. And her mother is now plating the virus in the icu. Amanda who was also infected says she and her parents decided to wait to get the vaccine you wanted to do a little bit more research and you know. Should send an at least India right away by it staff clean house and then that we are I don't wanna get actor all this it's. This morning the American Hospital Association is now calling for mandatory vaccination for all health care workers.

