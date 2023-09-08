Urgent rescue 3,000 feet underground

Efforts to save an American trapped deep inside a cave in Turkey after suddenly becoming ill are underway, but the rescue effort could take several more days. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has the details.

September 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live