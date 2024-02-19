Urgent search for missing 11-year-old

Authorities say a person of interest in the disappearance of Audrii Cunningham has been arrested on a separate charge. ABC News’ Alison Kosik has the new details.

February 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live