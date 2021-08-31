Transcript for Urgent search for survivors after Hurricane Ida

This morning in urgent search and rescue mission under way along Louisiana's Gulf Coast where hurricane Ida. Obliterated entire communities. This eat. Worse yeah. Same talent in one parish outside New Orleans officials say nearly 800 people have been rescued so far. We've been an emergency operations center has slept here will continue to sleep here how slated I want my car. So we are here to do the people's work. This new video from above grand IO showing homes destroyed. And buildings without groups. Rescuers are struggling to reach the barrier island where authorities say forty people chose to write out the storm. Overnight officials revealing they believe all of those people did survive. The great news is that he thinks everyone survived. He thinks that when it got bad people ran from their homes they ran to stronger buildings. And it new drone video over the town of law applies Schilling neighborhoods surrounded by water. I. Helicopters landed on the nearby interstate to airlift people to safety ABC's Matt Gutman is there. That looks like a National Guard helicopter they are here hot cajun navy they've been rescued people from the hotel. On the others died over there this. Place. It's completely. Completely destroyed more than 5000 to members of the Louisiana National Guard are helping in the rescue efforts. Using 95 high water vehicles 79 votes and 34 helicopter. Also helping in the mission locals like Vince and hotel in the feet. He is responding to people on FaceBook who are asking for help then reaching them by boat after getting their address. I'd it was a fitfully the second strongest hurricane hit Louisiana. With wind gusts up to 170. Miles per. Our. Satellite but what my platform that says about childbirth. You can explain that the people until you experience it's really can't appreciate it. Congressman Jerome marine who represents the city of home. Post ABC news about writing out the storm at home. Jared no atheists in Walt I think probably shoot could he started you have it. If you haven't been over religion you find a quick. And later today Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mallorca us we'll be here today surveying the damage. Who is Louisiana's governor Mona. Aren't your partner think you're.

