Transcript for Urgent security alert

Overnight the State Department sending out an urgent warning. Telling US citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to the airport in Kabul. Because of security threats outside of the gates. The alert also warning any Americans gathering at three specific airport gates to leave immediately. Adding be aware of your surroundings at all times especially in large crowds it's not clear what prompted the advisory but earlier secretary of state it's -- Lincoln expressed concern about threats from a new branch of ice six. Ice is K. Robbery and hostile environment. In a city in country now controlled by the top month. With the very real possibility. Of an ice this case attack up to 15100 Americans remain inside Afghanistan among them 23 students from a school near San Diego. Extremely. Worried the students were visiting family over summer vacation when the Taliban took over. I understand currently are still in homes families and friends settle. We're hopeful US led evacuations are ramping up 191000. People were flown out of the country between Tuesday and Wednesday. But outside the airport a chaotic scramble. These civilians facing desperate conditions wading in knee deep sewage waving their documents hoping to get out. Parents are now using markers to write their names on their children's bodies. After reports of families being separated. Heavily armed Taliban are patrolling the streets as we learn more about the arsenal left behind by the US for Afghan forces 980000. Infantry weapons 22000. Humvees. And about a 150 aircraft all of it. Possibly now in the hands of Taliban fighters. Meanwhile in a new interview a Taliban spokesperson making a stunning claim when discussing the reason behind me twenty year war. Claiming there's no proof that Osama bin Laden was behind this September 11 attack. You're accepting. No responsibility. Manila's that there was no justification for this war runs it was excuse for war to withdraw is almost finished these are happy just moments in. As for the evacuation of Americans the Pentagon says helicopter missions are rescuing people behind Taliban lines. The State Department says it will keep evacuating people after that August 31 deadline but has not explained how.

