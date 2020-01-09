Transcript for U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 6 million

Now to the corona virus in a crucial day for the country's largest school district. A teacher strike could be in the future due to concerns about safety a new study shows corona virus infections are increasing faster among children than adults. And while parents and teachers focus on school's sports fans now something new to focus on. This morning the US open under way and under wraps. I have more Matsuzaka macro you know fans and I enjoyed fans competitors and coaches now living in a bubble and two hotels no fans in the stadium. And players facing a grueling testing schedule after Benoit pair was forced to withdraw. No it is important metaplayer tests are that yet David it's not unexpected move just a few miles away a brewing battle over classes reopening in the nation's largest school district. New York City teachers threatening to vote as early as today on whether to go on strike for the first time in nearly fifty years amid concerns about covad safety protocols. We'll know shortly. Over the next couple of days wouldn't have a major war. In Massachusetts these teachers refusing to enter their school during preparations for the students returned. Instead working outside on picnic tables and beach chairs their school committees now pursuing legal action against them. As for schools already online. You're you're going to see your teacher. On Monday morning you're gonna engage with your teacher every day during during a regular scheduled. New concerns about some kids getting left behind. Photos of children searching for Internet service and drawing national attention including this photo of kids sitting at Taco Bell parking lot for the free Wi-Fi. Decided dropping daily corona virus cases deaths are on the rise in 25 states. In Detroit the city's nearly 1000 victims honored Monday with special funeral processions along with hundreds of billboards showing the faces of those lost. But in Texas this morning a symbol of hope. And it was mr. right. It was a mother giving birth to a healthy baby just two months after battling the virus. She credits a plasma donation and her daughter for her incredible recovery she's doing what relation. She kidney. It is not baby. Now as for those students sitting in the Taco Bell parking lot they're school districts saw that photo. And got them a free hot spot to get Wi-Fi at home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.