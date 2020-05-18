Transcript for US coronavirus death toll expected to hit 90,000

This morning social distancing is proving more difficult as the weather warms up. In York city over the weekend large groups gathering outside bars drinking popular to go beverages. I'm not comfortable at all with people congregating outside bars. It's the same rule the mayor says the city's beaches will not be open for Memorial Day weekend even if the number of new cove in nineteen hospitalizations. Decrease. The governor says the state is rapidly expanding testing. Even got swamped himself in front of the camera. I'm going to show you how fast. An easy it is to take the past. Back. Does look all. Test. I'm not in paved. Not in this comfort. Add that to date nearly every state is easing restrictions. But analysis from the New York Times shares case is on the rise in eight states including Texas reporting its highest daily rate on Saturday would nearly 2000 new cases many are from meat packing plants near Amarillo like GBS where more than 100 BP employees. Have tested positive. We're go through a 110 gallons a sanitize or weak there's about. Tony. And this morning more signs that quarantine fatigue is setting an from coast to coast beaches and restaurants packed like this one in Cincinnati. This restaurant in Maryland is rolling out new social distancing people. In the Orlando Florida chaos after a large group gathered for a block party. Seven people were arrested after deputies say they were hit with Glock bottles. In the meantime gyms can reopen in Florida today the governor is encouraging people to make appointments are scheduled the use of equipment. And he says vacation rentals will be allowed to host guess again but not everyone to plan a visit if you tell me you're gonna rat them out to people from New York City. I'm probably not gonna prove that Massachusetts is also expected to announce reopening plans today is one of the last states to ease restrictions. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the key to economic recovery is keeping small business owners solvent in the coming weeks. In this economy will recover it may take a while it may take. About a period of time it could stretch through the end of next year we really don't know and now a new sense of normalcy for sports fans. NASCAR returned to Darlington speedway Sunday in South Carolina without spectators not. Bengal was back on course Sunday but what the pros carrying their own bags no caddies it's political legacy president trump even made an unannounced call during the PGA charity event to discuss the future of sport. I'm getting a little tired of watching. Ten year old golf tournaments to you know one and we will what do gets horseback women's sports we need sports in terms of the psyche the psyche of the cut. Of our country we want to be back to normal we have the big crowds. And they're practically standing on top of each other and they're enjoying themselves now where there where it. The other big news today the Big Three automakers will resume production a Michigan. But new safety guidelines in place.

