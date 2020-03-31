Transcript for US coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 people

Over Nate in New York governor in true Cuomo with a grim warning this is unlike anything you've seen before. You'll see it increasing. And you'll see it everywhere. New York is just first. Cuomo calling on health care workers around the country to come help out if they can as New York City becomes the epicenter of the US outbreak. We've lost over 1000 New Yorkers. To me where beyond. Staggering already we've reached staggering. Hospitals overwhelms the US navy hospital ship comfort pulling into port. And a field hospital now op in Central Park. There's no real quiz thing is that. Please print to the people. This video taken outside a Brooklyn hospital showing a forklift loading a body into a refrigerated truck. Meanwhile on the other side of the country Los Angeles also expecting a spike. In Louisiana the governor they are says the state is just days away from running out of vent to leaders and bed capacity. And in Michigan Detroit is converting this convention center into a 900 bed hospital. At least 37 states now telling people to stay home doctor Deborah Burks of the corona virus task force telling NBC. Did the math throws in the rural areas and don't take care now but a tie and you see it. It has penetrated your community Christie's significantly. President trump those staying one million tests have now been completed. Even though in terms of per capita testing the U west is still far behind South Korea and Italy and now showing off a new five minute testing kits. The numbers have been incredible untested and we have something from added. Labs which is right here and that's a five minute test. Highly accurate. And the president all renounced. For begin building a ventilator yeah when General Electric to produce safety and in a hunting day. Xanana all right and that's thank you.

