Transcript for US expanding Kabul airport security perimeter

Flares from aircraft to cobble airport during takeoff meant to confuse possible heat seeking missiles targeting planes. A clear reminder of the threats US forces face with the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. More than a week since the Tolle bond squeaked into the capital. We know that terrorists may seek to exploit the situation we are maintained it costs to monitor. And disrupt threats Biden also saying there extending the perimeter around the airport to help people get their safely. All while defending his decision to exit think that history's gonna record. This was the logical rational right decision. The White House now under pressure to extend the August 31 deadline. For full troop withdrawal many more evacuations to go more than 35000. So far since July. Some 5000 people during a twelve hour period alone on Sunday. US airlines now helping in the effort. To move passengers from bases outside of Afghanistan. This morning some of those Afghan refugees arriving to the US and united and delta planes at Dulles airport. The lucky ones admiral Mike Mullen telling ABC's Martha Raddatz the US should have gotten out years ago. I think in retrospect we should've I don't think it was possible for us to just a broccoli. Walk away. Right after we kill bin Laden but clearly we could've gone earlier than we've had Republicans certain Afghanistan. Will be a haven for terrorists yet again. Biden decision now to completely withdraw. Has a high handed them an entire country hasn't gain Lieberman ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.