Transcript for US has the highest COVID-19 death toll of any country

This morning on the front lines the newest crop of medical workers are ready for battle Latin an easy decision everybody dreams and Rebecca noon it. Now what doctor chose to graduate from medical school one month early. I definitely. And Unser and I am a little anxious about. Starting work and such you know. Crazy atmosphere. I think and it reminding myself but it's flat went to Madison high want to help people. Noon and will join the fight in New York City where the hospitalization rate is dropping but the crisis is far from over. The corona virus is killing nearly 800 people per day in New York State. As patients were put on violators earlier in the operate lose their fight. It's it's a plateau it is being flattening but flattening at a terribly high loved. As New York tries to get a handle on the virus other hot zones are emerging. In Massachusetts the number of confirmed cases soaring by 21%. Over two days. And in Pennsylvania the governor now predicting a surge of cases this week several governors have been critical of the federal government's response. In a tweet Sunday president trump suggesting the responsibility of reopening the country falls on the State's writing governor's future State's testing programs and apparatus perfected. Be ready big things are happening. No excuses the federal government its cure to help also did erupt with face masks. The tweet comes one day after a New York Times report said the White House miss crucial signals about the spread of the virus. According to the times in a February 21 meeting the White House corona virus task force decided they would soon need to move towards aggressive social distancing. But the president did not issue stay at home guidance until more than three weeks later during that time the number of known corona virus cases in the US skyrocketed. From fifteen to more than 4000. Doctor Anthony county acknowledges government inaction cost American lives. Obviously you could logically say. That if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier you could've saved lives obviously no one is gonna deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is is complicated. But overnight the president continued to defend his response calling the recent reports state news the president also reads we get a message critical felt she. That message he re tweet it ended with the words times it has tac fire felt she. In the meantime. The doctors and nurses arc on the front lines of this New York hospital are celebrating every patient's recovery. And each one off to juries hit song don't stop police. And. The White House responded to that New York Times report saying president trump took bold action to protect Americans in unleash the full power of the federal government. To curb the spread of this virus Mona. Alex think Yale.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.