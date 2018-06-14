Transcript for US won't lift North Korea sanctions until denuclearization is verified

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo is making it clear the US will not lift sanctions on North Korea until Kim Jung sun dismantles his nuclear arsenal. Pumping as comments overnight in Seoul comes hours after president trump declared there is no longer a nuclear threat. And in an interview the president seems kids can jump and a pass on his brutal human rights record decision a Norman has a new details from Washington good morning connect. And Diana good morning kilometer they're questioning whether president trump gave up too much in exchange for too little. He's meeting with Kim Jung un wrapped up without any specific the specific details. About when North Korea would destroy its nukes. The secretary of state is setting the record industry we believe that chairman Kim Jenner and understands the urgency. Of the timing. Of completing this denuclearization Mike Pompeo was pushing back on reports by North Korean state media. That Kim Dong moon and president trump agreed to a step by step process of denuclearization. In exchange for sanction a release that sanctions relief cannot take place until such time. That's we have demonstrated that North Korea has been completely do you chorus the agreement was signed by the two leaders without detailing when or how the north would. The president Trump's deal conceding to end military exercises with South Korea. This is not the art of the deal. But it seems to be the beginning of the art concessions also not clear how the US will verify North Korea dismantled and destroyed its nuclear arsenal and whether that's you reversible. The president trump optimistic when speaking with Fox News so bear. Location your account you can set has totally confident that if we can't we can't have a deal and we have to be. You know has to be verified and despite previously denouncing Kim Jung whose human rights record. President trump announced softening his stance music you. He's currently executing people who don't pay when you take over a country the country the tough people. And you take it over from your father I don't care who you are what you are how much of an advantage you have that you can do that at 27 years old. You I mean that's one in 101000 that could do that he's still some Johnson who. Yeah I'm but some a lot of other people than some really bad things in me and I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done. And during its State of the Union Address president trump said no regime has oppress its people were totally and brutally the North Korea. But fast for just five months in diet he has continued heaping praise on or I'm Kim Jung and we will continue to wait on this time lines today Norman thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.