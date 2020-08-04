Transcript for US sees deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak

As the corona virus death till approach is thirteen thousand people nationwide. African Americans are being hit especially hard. In Chicago they comprise 30% of the population. But now account for 72%. Of deaths. It's not that they getting infected. But doctor Anthony fashion warning Americans not to statement tied to any group. Emphasizing that preexisting conditions are causing the worst outcomes for minorities. Their underlying medical conditions. The diabetes. Hypertension. The obesity the asthma those of the kind of things that wind him up in the icu and ultimately give him a higher death rate. Meanwhile in New York State suffering its worst 24 hours yet. With more than 700 deaths in a single day. That 731. People who we lost. Behind every one of those numbers. Is an individual is apparently is that mothers and fathers the sisters a brother. But the governor expressing hope. Seen hospitalization rate is going down. You see that black totaling that's because of what we are doing. If we don't do what we are doing that is so much did. Pretty curve. It comes as part of Louisiana reports and death rate that's more than double that of New York city's. Misty now getting more of those critical vent to leaders. Just because we think we're starting to flatten the curve doesn't mean our job is over. And the fact malveaux at the time to double down. The president saying Tuesday that all 8600 pence a leaders in the national stockpile will be available to states that need down and a 1101000. Will be ready in the coming weeks. Before indicating Kimi cut off Sunday in to the World Health Organization. You know what they called it wrong and if you look back over the years even their very. Much. Everything seems to be very biased toward China that's not right. He also responded to reports that treaty advisor Peter Navarro. Issued a dire warning to the White House in a memo back in January stressing that who did nineteen could cost hundreds of thousands of deaths. In cause massive economic damage. It didn't matter whether I saw it or not because I. I acted on my own I guess I had the same instincts is Peter. The president says he took swift actions and shutdowns problems from China a round the same time Navarro wrote that memo but critics point out the president continued Ichi downplayed the risk that the iris. Well after an analyst sex. Tenet Mona. All right meg and thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.