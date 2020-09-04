Transcript for US sees another spike in coronavirus death toll

Despite the new death till and the epicenter of this pandemic. A glimmer of whole. There's no doubt that we are now bending the curve the bad news. Isn't just bad the bad news is actually terrible. New York sending another one day death told record 779. People. And the governor saying that number will rise as more patients struggling in the hospital blues their fight. The longer you were on a ventilator the less likely you will come off. The ventilator. But this morning the infection rate appears to be slowing in New York some hospitals now releasing more patients and their emitting. An encouraging sign for the physically and emotionally exhausted health care workers. My mom in the hospital in Brooklyn bringing ABC news into a makeshift icu. Doctor Daniel McCullough was seen ripping off his mask and walking away from our cameras after calling a patient's family to update them on their loved ones condition. Parts of our confidence to liver damage. Honestly it's one of the it. Psychologically. Crossing. Parts of the time. So telling someone that family member may not make it. It really does. Makes a lot. As New York show signs of flattening the curve other potential hot spots are being closely watched including. The Washington DC metro area Baltimore and Philadelphia. We're triangular aiding. Testing data. We asked the attack grades with the hospitalization. With the number of cases in really. Creating a mile as day at a who needs lot when and to ensure that every American is served well. A leading model now predicts 60000 Americans will dying in the pandemic by August. That's down significantly. From the 100 to 240000. It predicted just weeks ago. Doctors credits social distancing and saying we can't let not. What you do with data will always outstrip a model. You really do your models depending upon your data. In a dangerous telling us that mitigation is working. So again as doctor berg said keep your foot on the accelerator the ghost that's what's gonna get us through this. But as Americans wonder when life will get back to normal a sobering message from one expert we're not gonna get back to normal that's sort of. Before cope it that BC. Kind of normal Wear Rico travel link we go to restaurants we go to concerts because religious services we go on cruises until we have a vaccine that protects people. That's eighteen months it's not going to be sooner in the meantime there's new hope for a potential corona virus treatment now in the works. It's a pill that blocks the corona virus from attaching to lung cells in test tubes it could be used to both treat and prevent coated nineteen. And it is set to start clinical trials in humans this spring. And according to the New York Times new studies show most cases of the virus here in New York can be traced to people who traveled from Europe in February before the travel ban.

