US spy program set to expire

The House is set to vote on reauthorizing the FISA program amid debate over requiring warrants for some surveillance. ABC News' Christiane Cordero explains.

April 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live